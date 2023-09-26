By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Indian NGOs shine at UNHRC: Showcasing Country’s Women-Led Development
The Indian NGOs are shining at UNHRC and showcasing the country’s women-led development. They are informing the world about the country’s efforts towards women’s empowerment and gender equality. Founder of the Akshar Foundation, Parmita Sharma highlighted the NGO’s steps towards eradicating gender inequality.
