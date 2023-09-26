Top Trending Videos

  • Indian NGOs shine at UNHRC: Showcasing Country’s Women-Led Development

Indian NGOs shine at UNHRC: Showcasing Country’s Women-Led Development

Updated: September 26, 2023 3:22 PM IST

By Video Desk

The Indian NGOs are shining at UNHRC and showcasing the country’s women-led development. They are informing the world about the

Indian NGOs shine at UNHRC: Showcasing Country’s Women-Led Development

The Indian NGOs are shining at UNHRC and showcasing the country’s women-led development. They are informing the world about the country’s efforts towards women’s empowerment and gender equality. Founder of the Akshar Foundation, Parmita Sharma highlighted the NGO’s steps towards eradicating gender inequality.

