Indian Police Force: Siddharth Malhotra earned praises and millions of hearts with his spellbound performance in the film Shershaah. Now, the actor is back with yet another project, and this time a cop drama. Reportedly, the SOTY actor has joined Rohit Shetty in his upcoming cop drama web series Indian Police Force. The series will release on Amazon Prime. This would be the OTT debut for both Siddharth and Rohit. The filmmaker shared a photo of Siddharth in a cop avatar with the caption, 'Action begins tomorrow at 11am". Watch video for more details.