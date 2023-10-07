By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Indian political leaders also got caught up in World Cup fever, seen playing cricket on grounds
Bihar Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on October 6 participated in the main program of Wildlife Week at Sanjay Gandhi ...
Bihar Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on October 6 participated in the main program of Wildlife Week at Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna. The Minister played cricket as part of the celebrations of the Patna Zoo’s 50th Foundation Day.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.