Dhvani Bhanushali's exclusive insights on her skin and hair care routine: Bollywood singer Dhvani Bhanushali is popularly known for her single Vaaste which made her the first Indian pop star to have gained fastest one billion views on Youtube. This rising star is on her way achieving milestones in the industry from working with big names to giving hit songs that is loved by thousands of people out there. While having an exclusive conversation with Dhvani, we got to know about her skin and hair care routine. Watch Interview to know what she reveals.