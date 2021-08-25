Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: There is a golden opportunity for the youth who are planning to do a job in Indian Railways. For this (Indian Railway Recruitment 2021), Indian Railways has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of Apprentice under North Central Railway (NCR), Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Interested candidates who want to apply for these posts (Indian Railway Recruitment 2021), they can apply by visiting the official website of Indian Railway at rrcpryj.org. Watch video to know details about application form, eligibility criteria, age limit and salary structure Indian Railway Recruitment 2021.Also Read - Are You Ready to Get Back to School? Classes Are Resuming in These States | Latest News