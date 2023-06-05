By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Indian Railways on mission mode! Gwalior Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh gets facelift
The redevelopment work of Gwalior Railway Station is underway. PM Modi in April laid the foundation stone of the renovation work. 462 crores rupees will be spent to renovate Gwalior Railway Station. 145-year-old Gwalior Railway Station will get a state-of-the-art makeover.
