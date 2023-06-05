Home

Indian Railways on mission mode! Gwalior Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh gets facelift

The redevelopment work of Gwalior Railway Station is underway. PM Modi in April laid the foundation stone of the renovation work. 462 crores rupees will be spent to renovate Gwalior Railway Station. 145-year-old Gwalior Railway Station will get a state-of-the-art makeover.

