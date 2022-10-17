Free food on Indian Railway: Indian Railways keeps upgrading it’s facilities for passengers, but do you know that it’s providing free food facility for the passengers. Yes you heard that right. if you also want to take advantage of this facility, then, in the video to will let you know how you can do the same. Well, let us tell you that many special trains are being run by the Railways during the festival season. For the convenience of the passengers, 179 trains have been started by the Railways for Diwali and Chhath. Meanwhile, railway passengers have been given free food facility. However, this facility has been provided only in luxury trains like Duronto Express, Shatabdi and Rajdhani. Watch video to know all conditions and details.Also Read - Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels Nearly 200 Trains on Oct 16; Check Full List