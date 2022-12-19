Top Recommended Stories
Indian Railways: Why Is X And LV Written On Last Compartment Of Train? Watch Video To Find Out
Indian railways: Have you ever wondered that why is X and LV written on bold letters in the last compartment of the train. Watch this video to know the reason behind it.
Indian Railways: You must have traveled by Indian Railways. And you must have noticed a lot of symbols in the train as well. Well, these signs and symbols indicate something or the other and Each and every mark has a special meaning. Similarly, you must have seen X or LV written on bold letters on the rear compartment of the train, but have you ever wondered what these marks mean? Well, we will tell you why. Watch video to find out the reason behind it.
Also Read:
- Kinder Joy To Red Bull, Popular Products Of India Which Are Restricted In Foreign Markets - Watch Video
- Digi Yatra: What Is Digi Yatra That Allows Passengers To Travel Paperless At Airport? How To Register - Watch Video
- India To Get Its First Tilting Trains By 2025 With 100 Vande Bharat Trains. Here’s How Mechanism Works
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.