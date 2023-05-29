Home

ISRO Successfully launches GSLV-F12 Navigation Satellite – Watch Video

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)has launched GSLV-F12 on 29th May. The 51.7 metre tall rocket lifted off majestically from the second launch pad at space port Sriharikota, located about 130 km from Chennai.

Indian Space Research Organisation launches GSLV-F12: The Indian Space Research Organisation has launched it’s advanced navigation satellite GSLV-F12 and NVS-01 on 29th May, Monday. This spacecraft is part of the NavIC series, a constellation of satellites designed to enhance monitoring and navigation capabilities. The 51.7 metre tall rocket lifted off majestically from the second launch pad at space port Sriharikota, located about 130 km from Chennai. Watch video.

