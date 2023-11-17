Home

Indian Team Prepares To Defeat Australia In The World Cup 2023 Final

The stage for the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is set, where the hosts India will take on the five-time crowned champions Australia on Sunday, November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. To scale up the atmosphere at the largest cricket stadium in the world, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force has confirmed that it will present an air show ahead of the World Cup final. Team India has also started preparing for the finals as the hosts are eyeing to win the World Cup for the third time.