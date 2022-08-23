IND Vs ZIM 2022: India defeated Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the third and final match to complete the clean sweep of the ODI series on Monday, August 22. It was a hard-fought victory with Sikandar Raza almost guiding Zimbabwe over the finish line with his 115 off 95 balls. Now after this incredible win , team India was seen celebrating and grooving over the Bollywood number Kala Chashma in their dressing room the video is going viral on social media and netizens can’t get over it. India vice captain shared the video of a dressing room celebration with a caption that said , that’s how we celebrate the win. Indian players including Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and others joined the viral trend on Instagram to celebrate the ODI series clean sweep over Zimbabwe. Take a look at this videoAlso Read - Shikhar Dhawan's Reaction When Fan Asks Him For His Jersey During 3rd ODI is Epic; Watch VIRAL Video