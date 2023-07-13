Home

Video Gallery

Indian Techie In US, Who Lost Job During Layoffs At Qualcomm, Hunts For New Job Before H1B Visa Expires

Indian Techie In US, Who Lost Job During Layoffs At Qualcomm, Hunts For New Job Before H1B Visa Expires

Trehon was working as senior performance managing engineer with Qualcomm. He lost his job in a layoff round at the multinational chip manufacturing company.

New Delhi: Tushar Trehon, an Indian who is in the United States of America on a H1B visa has sought help in finding a new job in the US before he runs out of time granted by his H1B visa.

Trending Now

Trehon was working as senior performance managing engineer with Qualcomm. He lost his job in a layoff round at the multinational chip manufacturing company.

“A little over a month ago, I was unfortunately impacted by a round of layoffs at Qualcomm,” Trehon wrote on LinkedIn. “Being an immigrant worker on H1B I have limited time to look for a new job,” he added.

Trehon says he has gained valuable experience in Performance Modelling and Validation in both CPU and GPU domain and has a strong passion for Chip Design and Architecture.

“I am confident that my skills, dedication, and eagerness to learn will allow me to make a meaningful impact in a new role.”

“If you are aware of any openings, referrals, or connections that could help me in my job search, I would be incredibly grateful for your support. I am also open to exploring new opportunities in other domains and possibly bring my unique experience to it,” wrote Trehon appealing to his connections on LinkedIn.

Prior to joining Qualcomm, Trehon worked as a GPU Performance Engineer for three years at Samsung Electronics America in San Jose.

Qualcomm had announced company-wide layoffs impacting 5 percent of its staff, including about 20 per cent of its employees from the mobile division, citing slump in smartphone sales.

“Given the current macroeconomic and demand environment, we’re implementing further spending reductions and streamlining operations without losing sight of the significant growth and diversification opportunities ahead,” CEO Cristiano Amon said in a statement earlier.

In the quarter ended December 2022, Qualcomm reported a decline of 34 per cent year-on-year in net income, Business Today reported. Its revenue dropped 12 per cent and it was attributed to the macroeconomic slowdown and the fall in demand for mobile handsets. The low demand for smartphones directly impacts the company because chip manufacturing is one of Qualcomm’s major revenue-generating operations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.