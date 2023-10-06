Home

Indian, US Army carry out thunderous para jumps from transport aircraft in Alaska

Troops of Indian and the US armies carried out para jumps from a transport aircraft in Alaska, US on October 04. The exercise was aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two forces. It was conducted as a part of the ongoing India-US exercise Yudh Abhyas. The joint exercise will take place from September 25 to October 8 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, US.

