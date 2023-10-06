By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Indian, US Army carry out thunderous para jumps from transport aircraft in Alaska
Troops of Indian and the US armies carried out para jumps from a transport aircraft in Alaska, US on October ...
Troops of Indian and the US armies carried out para jumps from a transport aircraft in Alaska, US on October 04. The exercise was aimed at enhancing interoperability between the two forces. It was conducted as a part of the ongoing India-US exercise Yudh Abhyas. The joint exercise will take place from September 25 to October 8 at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, US.
