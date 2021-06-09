Indian YouTube Sensation Bhuvan Bam : An Indian Comedian, writer, singer, song writer, popularly known for his YouTube channel BB ki Vines with over 20 million subscribers on YouTube is one of the biggest YouTubers in India. Yes, its none other than Bhuvan Bam, the first Indian YouTube content creator to have crossed 10 million subscribers. Initially, Bhuvan wanted to become a singer and used to perform and compose songs but life changed when he posted his first video on Facebook. What was the video about, how his life took a turn into making him India’s most popular YouTube sensation, watch video to know about his complete life story. Also Read - Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty Turns 46 | 5 Special Super Dancer Moments