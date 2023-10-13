Home

Indians In Israel Recount Hamas Horror | Operation Ajay

A flight carrying the first batch of Indians, who were stranded in Israel amid the ongoing war, landed in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs has launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to evacuate stranded Indians from war-hit Israel. As many as 212 Indian nationals safely arrived at the Delhi airport from war-hit Israel. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar arrived at the airport to welcome the Indian evacuees.

