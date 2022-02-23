$3 Billion Drone deal on hold:
India has put it’s plan of buying 30 predator drones from United States on hold. It had banned the import of foreign drones on 9th of February. Reportedly, these predator drones were to be used across services, 10 each for Navy Army and Air Force. These drones are US-based General Atomics tat costs $3 Billion. The decision was taken as India already has capability in armed drones and is currently upgrading Israeli Heron Drones. Watch this video to get full details on the news.Also Read - New PF Income Tax Laws: Income From PF Contribution Above Rs 2.5 Lakh Limit to be Taxable From April 1 Also Read - Delhi Government To Add 100 New Electronic Buses By March, Check All Details Also Read - Meet India's 16 Year Old Praggnanandhaa Who Defeated World's Number 1 Chess Player Magnus Carlsen At Airthings Masters Chess - Watch