India has put it’s plan of buying 30 predator drones from United States on hold. It had banned the import of foreign drones on 9th of February. Reportedly, these predator drones were to be used across services, 10 each for Navy Army and Air Force. These drones are US-based General Atomics tat costs $3 Billion. The decision was taken as India already has capability in armed drones and is currently upgrading Israeli Heron Drones. Watch this video to get full details on the news.