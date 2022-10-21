​The country’s competition regulator has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google ₹ 1,337 crores. The Competition Commission of India, or CCI, tweeted it fined Google. Google has been fined for abusing dominant positions in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem. Google operates and manages the Android OS and licenses its other proprietary applications. The OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) use this OS and Google’s apps on their mobile devices. The CCI said Google had argued about the competitive constraints being faced by Apple Inc. The CCI said the differences in the two business models affect the underlying incentives of business decisions. Apple’s business is primarily based on a vertically integrated smart device ecosystem.Also Read - Google Slapped with Rs 1,337.76 Crore Fine for Anti-competitive Ways | Details Here

Written by: Keshav Mishra Also Read - Google Will Soon Alert Parents When Their Kids Leave School. Check New Feature Here