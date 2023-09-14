India’s Ex-Army Chief takes sharp jibe at China

Home

Former Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane took a sharp jibe at expansionist China. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) he shared a ‘real’ map of China and the regions occupied by the Beijing. General MM Naravane captioned the image, “Finally someone has got the map of China as it really is”.General Naravane's scathing tweet came days after China released its ‘imaginary’ “standard map”. China’s “standard map” showed Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin region as part of its territory. Beijing’s ‘imaginary’ map was released on Aug 28 after PM Modi and Prez Xi shared the stage at BRICS Summit. Through diplomatic channels, MEA also lodged a strong protest against China’s “so-called standard map”.

