Home

Video Gallery

India’s first ‘Man-less’ takeaway Biriyani ATM in Chennai Stunned Netizens- Watch Video

India’s first ‘Man-less’ takeaway Biriyani ATM in Chennai Stunned Netizens- Watch Video

Chennai based Hotel have introduced a new way of serving Biryani which is given using ATMs. It is also called First Man less Takeaway ATM Biriyani in Chennai.

In southern part of India Biriyani is a very Famous food. One can find different varieties of Biriyani in different states and regions. However, a Chennai based Hotel named BAI VEETU KALYANAM have introduced a new way of serving Biryani which is given using ATMs. It is also called First Man less Takeaway ATM Biriyani in Chennai. Talking about the concept the customers said that they were thrilled to see this Biriyani ATM in Chennai, and it is a very good and fantastic experience for them as people in Chennai can now get biriyani in 3 minutes which is a good thing.