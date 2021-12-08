India’s Most Searched Personalities on Internet 2021:
As we've stepped into the last month of 2021, Yahoo has released its 2021 Year in Review for India. Watch video to know who topped the Most Searched Male/ female Celebrities list, Top Newsmaker of 2021 category and India's Most Searched Personality list. From PM Modi, Aryan Khan To Sidharth Shukla Know Who Topped List.