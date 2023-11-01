Top Trending Videos

India’s own Version Of Israel’s Iron Dome defence System? How Will It Help?

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, a lot has been said about Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system. First launched in 2011, ...

Updated: November 1, 2023 6:04 PM IST

By Video Desk

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, a lot has been said about Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system. First launched in 2011, this cutting-edge rocket-defence system was believed to be ironclad. However, that belief changed on 7 October, when Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group, sent a barrage of rockets – almost 5,000 in the first 20 minutes.

