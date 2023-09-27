Home

India’s Predator drones keep an eye over Chinese naval presence in Indian ocean region

Predator drones of the Indian Navy have flown over 13,000 hours of missions across the Indian Ocean Region from INS ...

Predator drones of the Indian Navy have flown over 13,000 hours of missions across the Indian Ocean Region from INS Rajali Air Base. 15 more advanced Predator drones will be equipped with weapons including air-to-ground missiles, bombs and submarine detection kits. The Predator MQ-9B drones can be equipped with American Hellfire missiles.

