India’s Space Odyssey: Top Missions Accomplished By ISRO Before Chadrayaan-3 – Watch Video

India’s Space Odyssey: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has had many remarkable milestones since its launch in 1969. ISRO’s achievements over the years matched itself to its global peers and made every Indian proud. With cost-effective missions, ISRO created a standard par excellence for other government agencies as well. ISRO has accomplished about 668 space missions including 3 Nano Satellites, 1 Micro Satellite to fulfil its vision, mission and objectives. ISRO also created a world record by lifting off 104 satellites using Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Moreover, ISRO created history in 2014, India became the first country to successfully reach Mars in its first attempt. In 2015, the heaviest commercial mission was taken up by ISRO where they launched 1440 kg of load. Chandrayaan 1, the first lunar mission in 2008 was seen as successful as it achieved 95 pc of its planned objective. The spacecraft carried 11 scientific instruments built in India, USA, UK, Germany, Sweden and Bulgaria. In light of the latest moon mission Chandrayaan 3, ISRO said the mission is on schedule and systems are undergoing regular checks. Along with the mission’s update, ISRO also released images of the moon by ‘LPDC’ from an altitude of about 70 km. After Russia’s Luna-25 mission failed, all eyes will be on India as its Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23.

