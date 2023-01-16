Top Recommended Stories
India’s Stunning 317-run Win Vs Sri Lanka: 5 Biggest Odi Wins For India – Watch Video
The match was a one-sided affair as the Sri Lankan team struggled to even come close to India's imposing total of 390.
The Indian cricket team created history on January 15 by registering a stunning 317-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. This is the biggest-ever ODI win in the history of the 50-over format.
Also Read:
- Mohammad Kaif Pointed Out Mohammed Siraj's Bowling As One Of The Biggest Takeaways From The ODI Series vs Sri Lanka
- Gautam Gambhir Slams Rohit Sharma, Says 'Should Talk To Him In The Same Space Like We Used To When Virat Didn't Get A 100'
- Virat Kohli Credits India's Throwdown Specialists For Giving Batters World-Class Practice
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.