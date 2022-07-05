India’s light combat aircraft, Tejas, has emerged as the top choice for Malaysia. The Southeast Asian nation looks at replacing its ageing fleet of fighter jets. As per reports, Malaysia has narrowed down on the Indian aircraft notwithstanding stiff competition from China’s JF-17 jet, South Korea’s FA-50 and Russia’s Mig-35 as well as the Yak-130 plane. As part of the package, India has offered to set up a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility in Malaysia for its Russian-origin Su-30 fighter fleet. It is reported that the Chinese JF-17 was cheaper, but it could not match the technical parameters of the Tejas Mk-IA variant and the offer of maintenance proposed by India.