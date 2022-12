Health:199 People Dead Due To Cough Syrup, Know It’s Side Effects | Watch Video

Cough Syrup: A dozen Indonesian families whose relatives died or were injured after consuming tainted cough syrups have sued the government. Cough Syrups may have serious side effects and may risk your life. In this video know about the side effects of Cough Syrup. Watch Video

: The Southeast Asian country has seen a spike in cases of acute kidney injury since August, with the deaths of at least 199 people, mostly children, prompting a probe and ban on some liquid medicine sales. The World Health Organization has said it found an “unacceptable amount” of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol in four Indian-made cough syrups and warned they could be linked to the deaths. Cough Syrups have always been a matter of debate regarding health. Know about the serious side effects of Cough syrup. Watch Video

Note: Must consult a health specialist or doctor before consuming any cough syrup or medicine.

Written By: Amit Kumar