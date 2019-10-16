Foot or ankle pain is an extremely common problem. When you walk a lot or indulge in strenuous work, you experience this problem. Not only this, injury or any condition that causes inflammation in the bones, tendons, and ligaments in the foot can potentially lead to foot pain. Some of the major causes behind foot pain include bone spurs, flat feet, Achilles tendinitis, diabetic neuropathy, gout, osteoarthritis, etc. To get rid of the foot pain, you need to keep your feet flexible and stronger. Indulge in exercises that can reduce your muscle soreness, and improve your foot health. You can opt for Tree Pose or Mountain Pose. Apart from these, there are certain other workouts as well that can help you get rid of the foot pain. Watch this video to know about them in detail.