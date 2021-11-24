INBook X1 Series launch : Popular smartphone brand Infinix is all set to enter into laptop segment in India. Previously, the company had launched INBook X1 series of laptops in Philippines. And now according to the Flipkart listings, it is confirmed that the company will be launching the laptop in India as well. Checkout this video where we have listed the key features and specifications of this upcoming gadget. Watch.Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 Leak: Apple Watch Series 8 May Look Like This, Checkout Designs And Specs Here | Watch Video