Inbook Series Launch : Smartphone brand Infinix just forayed into laptop business and launched Inbook series in Indian market. The series comprises of Infinix Inbook X1 and Infinix Inbook X1 Pro. The newly launched laptops will be running on the latest Windows 11 and will be extremely light weighted. While Infinix Inbook X1 will come up with Intel Core 13 and Core 15 processor options, the Inbook X1 Pro will include asingle Intel Cire 17 processor. These laptops will be priced at Rs.35,999 and will be available on Flipkart for purchase. For further details on the key features and specifications, do watch this video.