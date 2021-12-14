Infinix Note 11 And Note 11S Launch : The HonKong based smartphone maker Infinix just launched Infinix Note 11 series in Indian market. The series comprises of two smartphones i.e. Infinix Note 11 and Infinix Note 11S. The new smartphones are equipped with 50 MP triple rear camera modules and are powered by MediaTek Helio SoCs. The smartphones have 5000mAh battery life with 33W fast charging support. While Infinix Note 11S will go on sale starting December 20, Infinix Note 11 will go on sale from 23rd of December. Watch this to know about the features, specs, price and availability in detailAlso Read - Sony Ceases It's New ZV-E10 Vlogging Camera Production Due To Major Chip Shortage, Checkout Video For Details