Infinix Smart 6: Infinix launched Smart 6 in Indian market today. This is the first ever phone that comes with an anti bacterial back panel. The smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch screen with HD+ resolution. Infinix Smart 6 is powered by 12nm Helio A22 quad-core processor and has a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart from 6th of May. It will come in 4 color options – Polar Black, Heart Of Ocean, Light Sea Green, Starry Purple. Checkout vide to more about Infinix Smart 6.Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal to Mohd. Danish, This is How Much These Indian Idol Stars are Earning for Superstar Singer 2 | Watch Video