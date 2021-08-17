What is an IPO?: A company which is not listed on the stock exchange announces initial public offering (IPO) when it decides to raise funds through sale of securities or shares for the first time to the public. Why do these companies need the public to invest in their company? What are the advantages and disadvantages of IPO? Why are people excited about IPO? If you have the same questions, then in this #MoneyMatters video series, Finance expert Anita Tejwani explains everything that you need to know about an IPO. Watch video now.Also Read - Weekly Market Outlook August 16 to August 22 2021: Important Things That Traders Should Know About Stock Market This Week