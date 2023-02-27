Top Trending Videos

Inmates Of Agra Jail Make Eco-Friendly Gulal | Watch Video

Published: February 27, 2023 4:48 PM IST

By Prashasti Sudhakar

ECO FRIENDLY GULAL: As Holi approaches, the inmates of Agra Jail are busy preparing Gulal, which is completely made from natural ingredients. For Green the inmates use spinach leaves which is mixed with natural starch. For making red coloured gulal they used beetroot.

