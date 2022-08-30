INS Vikrant latest news: India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned into the Navy at an event in Kochi on September 2. The event will be attended by prime minister Narendra Modi. The aircraft is built at a cost of around 20,000 crore. INS Vikrant completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month. Vikrant is the largest warship to have ever been built in India, and the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier for the Indian Navy. Watch this video to know more about INS Vikrant in detail.Also Read - News Highlights: UNGA President Abdullah Shahid Meets Vice President Dhankar