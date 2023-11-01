By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Inside Amyra Dastur’s Rapid-Fire Round: Quick Answers and Big Laughs!
Amyra Dastur talks about fashion, festivals and Bollywood. Watch out for full interview.
Amyra Dastur – actor, model, and fashionista recently took part in a rapid-fire round with us and it was an absolute blast! The round involved quick questions and even quicker answers, giving us a glimpse into Amyra’s spontaneous and witty side. It’s always fascinating to see how celebrities handle these fast-paced challenges, and Amyra did not disappoint. Her responses were filled with charm and humour, leaving the audience entertained and wanting more. Rapid-fire rounds are a great way to get to know the personal preferences and opinions of our favourite stars. Amyra states that – Deepika Padukone has the best fashion sense in Bollywood. When asked about her go-to festive attire, she says “Honestly, I am somebody who loves a saree, a lehenga, anything indo-western.” She also claims that she cannot stand really heavy makeup.
Check the video for the full interview!