Inside Amyra Dastur’s Rapid-Fire Round: Quick Answers and Big Laughs!

Amyra Dastur talks about fashion, festivals and Bollywood. Watch out for full interview.

Amyra Dastur – actor, model, and fashionista recently took part in a rapid-fire round with us and it was an absolute blast! The round involved quick questions and even quicker answers, giving us a glimpse into Amyra’s spontaneous and witty side. It’s always fascinating to see how celebrities handle these fast-paced challenges, and Amyra did not disappoint. Her responses were filled with charm and humour, leaving the audience entertained and wanting more. Rapid-fire rounds are a great way to get to know the personal preferences and opinions of our favourite stars. Amyra states that – Deepika Padukone has the best fashion sense in Bollywood. When asked about her go-to festive attire, she says “Honestly, I am somebody who loves a saree, a lehenga, anything indo-western.” She also claims that she cannot stand really heavy makeup.

Check the video for the full interview!