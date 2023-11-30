By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Inside video! Randeep Hooda ties the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram in a traditional ceremony
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his long-time girlfriend, model-actress Lin Laishram, exchanged wedding vows as per Meitei rituals on November 29. The actor wore a plain white shawl, while the bride looked gorgeous in Potloi or Polloi.