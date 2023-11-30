Top Trending Videos

Inside video! Randeep Hooda ties the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram in a traditional ceremony

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his long-time girlfriend, model-actress Lin Laishram, exchanged wedding vows as per Meitei rituals on November ...

Updated: November 30, 2023 2:59 PM IST

By Video Desk

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his long-time girlfriend, model-actress Lin Laishram, exchanged wedding vows as per Meitei rituals on November 29. The actor wore a plain white shawl, while the bride looked gorgeous in Potloi or Polloi.

