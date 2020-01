Panga ticks all the boxes a good Bollywood mainstream film should, and it is winning the hearts of the public. A cinema-goer said that she enjoyed the theme of the film most, as it shows that a woman can do many things after her retirement when she has the backing of the family. The lady also had a lot of praise for the actors, namely, Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadda, who she said added spice to the movie.