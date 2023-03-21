Home

Meet Padma Lakshmi, Kerala’s first transgender advocate – Watch Video

Padma Lakshmi, a native of Edappally in Ernakulam, became the first transgender lawyer from Kerala, as she got enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of the state. Padma Lakshmi enrolled for an LLB at Ernakulam Government Law College after graduating with a Physics degree.

She was one of 1,529 law graduates who were handed over the Bar enrolment certificate at an event on March 20. Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev took it to his social media and along with her photograph and congratulated her for achievement. While sharing her happiness with ANI, Padma Lakshmi said, “I am very happy. My parents were supportive. It is a noble profession and Constitution is our weapon. My wish is to be the voice of the person who is facing discrimination and injustice.”