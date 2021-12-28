Instagram Tips : Popular photo and video sharing app Instagram is one of the most widely used applications by people of all ages mainly because of it’s trendy and cool features that it provides to the users. The app let’s people to showcase their talents and be creative. However, there are a few people out there are not aware of the amazing features that the app provides and struggle with it. One such feature is putting on music for your Instagram stories and reels. If you also amongst the ones who do not know how to put music for your reels and stories on gram, then video is for you which explains a step by step guide on how to put music in Instagram stories and reels.Also Read - Tech Trends 2021: Amazing Gadgets And Technology Launched This Year That Made Our Lives Convenient And Easy | Watch Video