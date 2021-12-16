Instagram new feature: Photo and video sharing app Instagram came up with an another update wherein users can reply to comments using reels. This will allow users to add a sticker of a comment on a new reel they have posted. This new feature is quite similar to how TikTok allows it’s users to respond to the videos. Well, if you want to use this feature as well but do not know how to do so, then watch this tutorial video where we have explained step by step guide how to reply on comments with reelsAlso Read - Mercedes-Benz A200d Limo Review: An A Class Limousine? Know If It's Worth Buying Or Not | Watch Video