Instagram's New Feature May Soon Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages- The upcoming Instagram Stories features are already available on DMs. Currently, users can either reply to Stories via text message or react to them. According to Alessandro Paluzzi, who is a well-known app developer, a new feature for Instagram is under development and it is said to provide the ability to reply to stories using images and voice notes. For more updates watch the video.