Tips To Protect Yourself From Heatwaves Heatwaves happens when there is an excessive increase in the temperature. There's an intense affect of heatwaves and scorching sun on our bodies which lead to various health issues. These include fatigue, dehydration, dizziness and headache. And therefore, the extreme hot summers should not be taken lightly. Therefore, we are here to give you some best tips and ways that you can follow during extreme summer in order to protect yourself from the wrath of heatwaves. Watch video and start following these tips from today.