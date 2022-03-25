International Day of Unborn Child 2022: Globally, we witness 25th of March as International Day Of Unborn Child every year. This day is celebrated as an annual commemoration of unborn foetuses and is observed as a day of opposition to abortion. A lot of unorthodox social practices still exist that haunts humanity till date. One such shameful practice is abortion and killing the foetus even before it is born. So, on the occasion of International day of Unborn Child, we have with us Dr. Amrita Razdhan, Sr. Consult. ant, obs and Gynae, Asian Hospital, who will give us tips on how to keep an unborn child healthy. She will also brief us on foetus health. Watch.Also Read - Explained: What's Status Of BA.2 Omicron Variant In India? Should People Worry? Expert Speaks - Watch