International Tiger Day : International tiger day is celebrated every year on July 29 to make awareness for tiger conservation. On July 29, 2010, several countries came together to sign an agreement at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. India is home to over 70% of the tiger population across the globe. As per the report's total of 2967 tigers live in India. To know more watch the video.