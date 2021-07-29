International Tiger Day 2021 : PM Modi Tweets | Everything You Need to Know About Tiger Day It’s History And Significance
On July 29, 2010, several countries came together to sign an agreement at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. India is home to over 70% of the tiger population across the globe.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
|
Published Date: July 29, 2021 8:35 PM IST
Updated Date: July 29, 2021 8:40 PM IST