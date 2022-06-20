Do you get distracted easily while studying or working and are unable to build concentration? Well then there are chances that you might be suffering from weak concentration issues. In our day to day activities we need a proper focus and improved concentration to perform well. and we know how useful Yoga and meditation are to enhance and boost our brain function and mind. In this video, fitness coach and expert Purnajita Sen explains a few effective Yogic postures to improve memory concentration power. Watch video.