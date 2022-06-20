Yoga for diabetes :
Yoga, a popular practice since ancient times, has got proven scientific benefits to all our health problems be it mental health issues like stress and anxiety or physical problems like joint pains or arthritis. There are certain Yoga poses and asanas that are very much helpful in lowering blood pressure and blood sugar levels thereby leading a good diabetes management. In this video, fitness expert Poornajita Sen explains 4 best yoga postures for diabetes to practice on a regular basis. Watch video.