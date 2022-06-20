: It is important to take rest and give a proper care to yourself during pregnancy but it is also quite necessary to stay active and healthy. In this video FITTR’S fitness coach and athlete, Poornajita Sen talks about Prenatal Yoga and stresses on the benefits of it which includes a good physical and mental health, great immunity and a improved body strength. Here are the best four yoga postures for pregnant women that she suggests to follow for a healthy and fit body. Watch this video.