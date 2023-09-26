Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against wanted Khalistani leader Karanvir Singh

Home

Interpol has issued red corner notice against a Khalistani terrorist. Member of Babbar Khalsa International, 38-year-old Karanvir Singh is on ...

Interpol has issued red corner notice against a Khalistani terrorist. Member of Babbar Khalsa International, 38-year-old Karanvir Singh is on Interpol’s radar. According to intelligence sources, Singh is believed to be hiding in Pakistan. According to Interpol, Singh is wanted by India for criminal conspiracy, murder, raising funds for terrorist acts, and more. The Red Corner Notice against the wanted pro-Khalistani leader comes amid a diplomatic spat between New Delhi and Ottawa. NIA has also launched a massive crackdown against designated Khalistani terrorists.

