By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India – Watch Video
Mercedes-Benz India introduces the new AMG SL 55, a storied sports car with Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, revealing more. Watch video.
Satosh Iyer Interview: Mercedes-Benz India has unveiled the all-new AMG SL 55, a legendary sports car with a rich 70-year history. In an exclusive interview, Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, reveals the unique features of the vehicle and provides insights into upcoming launches. Watch Videos.