The story follows Swaran (played by Sangita Ghosh) and her husband Kanwaljeet (played by Ronit Bose Roy), whose lives are turned upside down after their children forsake them. The show will debut on February 28 at 8.30 PM and will air Monday through Friday.

When Ronit was asked why doesn't he appear on social media in this age of competition to promote himself? He replied, "My father taught me to intimidate people with effort, not with words." When you have something to say, say it. Don't say something just because you feel compelled to. On social media, it's the same; when there's something to say, we talk. There's nothing to talk about when there's nothing to talk about. So, what are you going to do unnecessarily?"